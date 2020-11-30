The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics 2020-2024 - How COVID-19 is Changing the Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will COVID-19 affect Syndromic and Infectious Disease Diagnostics? The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti-Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.



The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In a special section the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

3. Industry Overview

4. Market Trends

5. Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

6. The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics

7. Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome

8. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

