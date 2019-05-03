The Global Market for Urinary Incontinence Devices (2019-2023): Reinvigorating Marketing Campaigns for Urinary Incontinence Devices and Growing Online Sales
The "Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urinary incontinence devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.
The growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence will further trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Strong prevalence of the elderly population in both emerging and advanced economies will further surge the incidences of urinary incontinence during the forecast period.
Factors including spinal injury, pregnancy, menopause, diabetes will increasingly lead to urinary incontinence, in turn, fostering the growth of urinary incontinence devices market growth over the forecast period.
The growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence
One of the growth drivers of the global urinary incontinence devices market is the growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity is expected to drive the adoption of urinary incontinence devices during the forecast period.
Risks associated with urinary incontinence devices
One of the challenges in the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market is the risks associated with urinary incontinence devices. Patient opting for these devices usually have urinary tract infection (UTI), which will limit their adoption.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are forming alliances with end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to optimize urology care.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Coloplast Group
- Medtronic
- Teleflex Incorporated
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Focus on providing specialized urology care
- Technological advances in products and adoption of robotic surgery for urinary incontinence
- Reinvigorating marketing campaigns for urinary incontinence devices and growing online sales
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Coloplast Group
- Medtronic
- Teleflex Incorporated
