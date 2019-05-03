The Global Market for Urinary Incontinence Devices (2019-2023): Reinvigorating Marketing Campaigns for Urinary Incontinence Devices and Growing Online Sales

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urinary incontinence devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.

The growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence will further trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Strong prevalence of the elderly population in both emerging and advanced economies will further surge the incidences of urinary incontinence during the forecast period.

Factors including spinal injury, pregnancy, menopause, diabetes will increasingly lead to urinary incontinence, in turn, fostering the growth of urinary incontinence devices market growth over the forecast period.

One of the growth drivers of the global urinary incontinence devices market is the growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity is expected to drive the adoption of urinary incontinence devices during the forecast period.

Risks associated with urinary incontinence devices

One of the challenges in the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market is the risks associated with urinary incontinence devices. Patient opting for these devices usually have urinary tract infection (UTI), which will limit their adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are forming alliances with end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to optimize urology care.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Group

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

