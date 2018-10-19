NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global market for viral vector vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.19% over the forecast period of 2019-2027. Promising results from several clinical studies performed by various organizations have emphasized the potential of viral-vector-based vaccines and therapies for gene therapies.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global market for viral vector vaccines is segmented on the basis of types, applications and diseases.The global viral vector vaccine manufacturing market by type segment comprises adenoviral vectors, retroviral vectors, lentivirus vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, cytomegalovirus, and other viral vectors.



Key strategic initiatives being undertaken by companies to expand their viral vector manufacturing capabilities are also expected to drive notable growth across the global viral vector vaccine manufacturing market over the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically the global viral vector vaccine manufacturing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.Among these regions, the European market holds the largest share.



The reason for this can possibly be a rise in the livestock diseases in the region, which is fueling the market for viral vector vaccine manufacturing as these viral-vectors-based vaccines are highly adapted for the prevention of livestock diseases. Heavy investment in related R&D is also expected to increase the vaccine production capacity.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading market players in the global viral vector vaccines manufacturing market are Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting, Advanced Bioscience Laboratories Inc., Applied Viromics, Batavia Biosciences, Benitec Biopharma, Biogen Idec (Now Biogen Inc.), Biovian, Brammer Bio, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Ceva Corporate, Cobra Biologics (Subsidiary Of Recip Ab), Ge Healthcare, Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc. and ID Pharma Co. Ltd.



