The Global Market for Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services to 2022 - Projected to Record a CAGR of Approx 39%

The wind turbine decommissioning services market will register a CAGR of close to 39% by 2022.

The rising investments in renewable energy to gain traction in the market. To achieve, social, economic, and environmental development in a sustainable manner a shift from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and geothermal is made. As a result, there has been an increase in investments in the renewable energy sector.

Relatively Unaffected LCOE

LCOE for wind power includes the installation costs and the capacity factor of the energy production. However, innovations in wind power systems have improved the efficiency of power generation and resulted in reduction in LCOE due to reduced capital cost. This is likely to boost the wind turbine decommissioning services market.

Increase in Amount of Waste Generated

The materials, which cannot be recycled are simply dumped into the landfills. As a result, it increases the amount of solid waste generation, thus adding to the global waste. This impacts the growth of the wind turbine decommissioning services market.



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



