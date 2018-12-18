The Global Market for Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services to 2022 - Projected to Record a CAGR of Approx 39%
The "Global Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2018-2022" report
The wind turbine decommissioning services market will register a CAGR of close to 39% by 2022.
The rising investments in renewable energy to gain traction in the market. To achieve, social, economic, and environmental development in a sustainable manner a shift from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and geothermal is made. As a result, there has been an increase in investments in the renewable energy sector.
Relatively Unaffected LCOE
LCOE for wind power includes the installation costs and the capacity factor of the energy production. However, innovations in wind power systems have improved the efficiency of power generation and resulted in reduction in LCOE due to reduced capital cost. This is likely to boost the wind turbine decommissioning services market.
Increase in Amount of Waste Generated
The materials, which cannot be recycled are simply dumped into the landfills. As a result, it increases the amount of solid waste generation, thus adding to the global waste. This impacts the growth of the wind turbine decommissioning services market.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- EnBW
- JLT Group
- M2 Subsea
- NIRAS
- Oceaneering International
- Ramboll
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in offshore installations
- Rising investments in renewable energy
- Flourishing secondary market for dismantled wind turbines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- EnBW
- JLT Group
- M2 Subsea
- NIRAS
- Oceaneering International
- Ramboll
