NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in MDI based polyurethane market to 2023 by application (rigid foam, flexible foam, coating, adhesive and sealant and elastomer), end use industry (building and construction, appliance, transportation, furniture and bedding, footwear, packing, general/ industrial engineering and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and By country (USA, Canada, Mexico, Germnay, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea)







The future of the global MDI based polyurethane market is positive with opportunities in building and construction, appliance, transportation, furniture and bedding, footwear, packaging, and general & industrial engineering industries. The global MDI based polyurethane market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major driver for growth in this market is increasing demand for higher thermal insulating materials in building and construction, home appliances, and transportation sectors.







Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the MDI based polyurethane industry, include the development of high flame retardant PU foam and biobased MDI.







The study includes the MDI based polyurethane market size and forecast for the global MDI based polyurethane market through 2023, segmented by application, end use industry and region as follows:







MDI Based Polyurethane Market by Application (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):



Rigid Foam Flexible Foam Coating Adhesive and Sealant Elastomer







MDI Based Polyurethane Market by End Use Industry (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):



Building and Construction Appliance Transportation Furniture and Bedding Footwear Packaging General/ Industrial Engineering Others







MDI Based Polyurethane Market by Region (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):



North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World







MDI Based Polyurethane Market by Country ((Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):



United States of America Canada Mexico Germany France UK Italy Spain China India Japan South Korea Brazil



Some of the MDI based polyurethane companies profiled in this report include Wanhua Chemical, BASF, Covestro, Huntsman, and DowDupont and others.







On the basis of comprehensive research, rigid foam is expected to be the largest application by value and volume over the forecast period because of growing demand of PU foam in building & construction and appliances industries for thermal insulation and energy savings. Lucintel projects that the elastomer application will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for MDI based polyurethane in footwear and industrial end uses.







Within this market, building and construction will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing demand of rigid foam for thermal and acoustic insulation in exterior and interior walls. Lucintel predicts that the demand for footwear end use is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for athletic footwear.







Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing investment in building and construction, and increasing production of automotive and appliances.







Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global MDI Based Polyurethane Market" Include:



Market size estimates: Global MDI based polyurethane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.



Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.



Segmentation analysis: Global MDI based polyurethane market size by various applications such as application, end use industry and country segment in terms of value and volume shipment.



Regional analysis: Global MDI based polyurethane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for MDI based polyurethane in the global MDI based polyurethane market.



Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for MDI based polyurethane in the global MDI based polyurethane market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.







This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global MDI based polyurethane market by application (rigid foam, flexible foam, coating, adhesive and sealant and elastomer), end use industry (building and construction, appliance, transportation, furniture and bedding, footwear, packing, general/ industrial engineering and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) and By country (USA, Canada, Mexico, Germnay, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Brazil)?



Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the MDI based polyurethane market?



Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the MDI based polyurethane market?



Q.6 What are emerging trends in this MDI based polyurethane market and the reasons behind them?



Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the MDI based polyurethane market?



Q.8 What are the new developments in the MDI based polyurethane market? Which companies are leading these developments?



Q.9 Who are the major players in this MDI based polyurethane market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this MDI based polyurethane area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?



Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this MDI based polyurethane market?







