NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical ceramics market is expected to reach nearly US$ 24 Billion by 2025. Medical ceramics are biomaterials that are utilized for a variety of human contact and non-contact applications in the medical industry. Medical ceramics are commonly used in dental implants, orthopedic applications, various medical equipment, and regenerative procedures. The market for medical ceramics is driven by factors such as growing geriatric population, rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, increasing demand for implantable devices, and growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications. Further, the growing healthcare industry in emerging economies, increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic devices applications, and increasing number of free trade agreements provides an opportunity for the market to grow.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790213/?utm_source=PRN







Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Type of Materials

• Bio-inert ceramics form majority of the medical ceramics market and include Alumina and Zirconia.

• The rising demand of zirconia ceramics in dental and medical industry for dental implants and joint implants is expected to drive the market for zirconia ceramics.

• Bioactive ceramics are synthesized by sintering bioactive substances that allow the bonding of the implant with the living tissues.

• Hydroxyapatite is one of the bioceramics that represents the large quantity of regenerative graft material available in the market.

• Bioresorbable ceramics held between 20% - 25% share of the global medical ceramics market in 2018.

• Piezo-ceramics captured least share of the medical ceramics market.



Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Applications

• Dental applications are one of the main application segments served by medical ceramics worldwide.

• Dental applications and Orthopedic applications together accounted for over 70% share of the global medical ceramics market.

• The market for medical ceramics used in regenerative procedures is predicted to exceed US$ 3.5 Billion by 2025.

• The market for ceramics used in medical equipment is valued at over US$ 1 Billion in 2018.



Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Region

• North America currently holds majority of the medical ceramics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

• Globally, Europe stands as the second largest market for medical ceramics.

• The rising adoption of advanced ceramics among the healthcare providers mainly in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy is likely to propel the market growth.

• Asia-Pacific medical ceramics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



This 145 Page report with 66 Figures and 6 Tables has been analyzed from 7 View Points:

1) Global Medical Ceramics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2025)

2) Global Medical Ceramics Market Share and Forecast (2011 - 2025)

3) By Type of Materials - Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast (2011 - 2025)

4) By Applications - Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast (2011 - 2025)

5) By Region - Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast (2011 - 2025)

6) Global Medical Ceramics Market - Key Company Profiles (2012 - 2025)

7) Global Medical Ceramics Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges



Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Type of Materials

1. Bio-inert

• Alumina

• Zirconia

2. Bioactive

• Hydroxyapatite

• Glass Ceramics

3. Bioresorable

4. Piezo-ceramics



Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Applications

1. Dental Applications

2. Orthopedic Applications

3. Regenerative Procedures

4. Medical Equipments



Global Medical Ceramics Market & Forecast - By Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa

5. Central & South America



Global Medical Ceramics Market - Company Profiles, Business Strategy, Financial Insights

1. CeramTec GmbH

2. Kyocera Corporation

3. Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

4. H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH (Now Kyocera Fineceramics Precision GmbH)

5. 3M

6. DSM

7. NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

8. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

9. Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

10. Straumann

11. Stryker

12. Bonesupport Holding AB

13. Globus Medical Inc.

14. Deltex Medical

15. Curasan Inc.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



Companies Mentioned

CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH (Now Kyocera Fineceramics Precision GmbH), 3M, DSM, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Straumann, Stryker, Bonesupport Holding AB, Globus Medical Inc., Deltex Medical, Curasan Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790213/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

