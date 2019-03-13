NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Computer Carts Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376190



Medical computer carts are designed to reduce the workload of healthcare professionals, which would result in better patient care. The product is used in different applications such as in medical training, charting, medical recording, medicine dispensing, and surgeries. Various medical computer cart products with varying heights and prices are available, depending on the intended application base within small, medium or large hospitals, clinics, or pharmacies. The growing prevalence of electronic medical records (EMR) systems and demand for mobile computer carts in critical surgical procedures are the factors that would drive the growth of medical computer carts market during the forecast period. However, the cost associated with owning the medical computer carts would limit the growth of the market.



Based on type, the market is segmented into Integrated Medical Computer Carts and Powered Medical Computer Carts. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Enovate Medical, Capsa Solutions LLC., Emerson Electric, Parity Medical, Advantech Co., Ltd., ITD GmBH, Compucaddy, Bytec Medical, Melrose Industries and AFC Industries.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376190



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

