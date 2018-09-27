NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Manufacturing Services, Materials Processing, Finished Products, Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipments, Therapeutic Devices.



The global medical device contract manufacturing market was valued at $70bn in 2017. Visiongain forecasts this market to increase to $115bn in 2022. The market will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period.



Report Scope

- Global Medical Device Market forecasts from 2018-2028

- Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market forecasts from 2018-2028

- Medical Device Contract Manufacturing national market forecasts from 2018-2028, covering:

- United States

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- China

- Central America & South America

- India

- Rest of the World

- Medical Device Contract Manufacturing submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering:

- Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) - further segmented into Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipments and Therapeutic Devices

- Materials Processing

- Finished Products

- Assessment of the leading companies in the medical device contract manufacturing market:

- Benchmark Electronics

- Flextronics

- Forefront Medical Technology

- Greatbatch

- Jabil Circuit

- Nortech Systems

- TE Connectivity (Creganna Medical)

- Tecomet (Symmetry Medical)

- The Tech Group (West Pharmaceutical Services)

- Vention Medical

- SWOT and Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis of the medical device contract manufacturing market



