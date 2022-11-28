NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Electrodes Market size is expected to reach $2 Billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364588/?utm_source=PRN







Medical electrodes are tiny metal plates or needles used in surgery or treatment that transfer electricity from a piece of equipment to the patient. In order to assist in the diagnosis of specific disorders, electrodes also transfer electrical impulses from muscles, the brain, the heart, the skin, or other bodily regions to recording equipment.



Electrodes come in a variety of forms, including those used for electrocardiography (ECG), fetal scalp electrograms, electroencephalograms, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and pacemaker electrodes. Medical electrodes make it possible for ionic currents to be converted to electrical currents in the body that can be analyzed, amplified, and utilized to diagnose the patient's medical state.



Lead, metal, and an electrode conducting plate make up a medical electrode. These tools are used in conjunction with monitoring devices to provide ongoing care for individuals with a range of diseases. The electrodes are frequently distinctive in the activities they assist with performing, usually simple to use, affordable, disposable, and easily sterilizable.



The electrode's primary function is to ensure the patient has the maximum electrical contact with the equipment being used to record or measure activity. In the medical setting, electrodes are utilized for a variety of operations and examinations. They can be effective illness and disorder predictors when used in tandem with monitoring systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market was impacted by a decline in the overall utilization of medical electrodes, which was caused by a decline in the volume of elective, diagnostic, and non-essential procedures as well as a decline in the use of routine testing. An optimistic view on the increased usage of electrodes was also provided by the growing quantity of research efforts. As an illustration, a research group from Aarhus University developed a particular biocompatible electrode to support electrical muscle stimulation and prevent patients from losing too much muscle. In the coming years, the medical electrode market is bound to grow owing to the increased R&D in the field.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Occurrences Of Cardiovascular And Neurological Disorders



Over time, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders and cardiovascular and neurological ailments. The frequency of diagnostic and therapeutic operations has consequently increased. The expansion of medical electrode usage is being driven by the high demand for such operations. With 17.9 million deaths per year, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the world's most common cause of death. Neurological problems also affect millions of individuals globally.







Advancements In The Applicability Of Medical Electrodes



Direct writing, coating, and patterning are a few nano-micromanufacturing methods that have recently advanced the electrodes. Additionally, it has been researched that a variety of materials, including carbon, metals, conductive polymers, and composites, can serve as a base for creating superior dry electrodes. Researchers have addressed cutting-edge techniques for enhancing physical adhesion, such as dry electrode adhesion and conformal contact.



Market Restraining Factors



Disadvantages Of Dry And Wet Forms Of Electrodes



Wet electrodes, also known as Ag/AgCl electrodes, are widely used in modern EEG-based brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). In order for these electrodes to function well, the gel must be applied to the skin, and the skin must also be prepared. The AgCl/ Standard planar electrodes cause two primary problems. First is skin preparation, which can cause abrasive sores in some people, and the second is the administration of conductive paste or gel, which can be conductive. Both of these drawbacks are related to the skin.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the medical electrodes market is bifurcated into surface electrodes and needle electrodes. The surface electrode segment garnered the highest revenue share in the medical electrodes market in 2021. It is an electrode on the skinâ€™s surface monitoring the electric potential that is present there. It detects the heart, brain, and nerve signals. The ECG signals are detected by larger surface electrodes. The EMG and EEG signals are detected by smaller surface electrodes.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the medical electrodes market is divided into cardiology, neurophysiology, electrosurgery, interoperative monitoring (IOM), and sleep study. The cardiology segment acquired the largest revenue share in the medical electrodes market in 2021. This is due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders around the world. Out of all the cardiovascular fatalities, strokes and heart attacks were the leading causes of death for most people.



Modality Outlook



On the basis of modality, the medical electrodes market is categorized into electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and others. The electroencephalography segment procured a substantial revenue share in the medical electrodes market in 2021. It aids in locating certain brain abnormalities. By placing approximately 10 to 20 electrodes on the patient's scalp in various locations and monitoring the electrical, and ionic waves of neuronal activity, brain wave rhythms can be captured and examined.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the medical electrodes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the medical electrodes market in 2021. This is due to a growing emphasis on technology developments in medical electrodes, an increase in the regionâ€™s senior population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses, and high healthcare costs.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ConMed Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Ambu A/S, Cognionics, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., and Dymedix Diagnostics.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



â€¢ Surface Electrodes



â€¢ Needle Electrodes



By Modality



â€¢ Electrocardiography (ECG)



â€¢ Electroencephalography (EEG)



â€¢ Electromyography (EMG)



â€¢ Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (BAEPs)



â€¢ Others



By Application



â€¢ Cardiology



o Stress Test ECG



o Neonatal ECG



o Long-term Monitoring ECG



o Short-term Monitoring ECG



o Resting ECG



â€¢ Neurophysiology



â€¢ Electrosurgery



â€¢ Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)



â€¢ Sleep Study



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ 3M Company



â€¢ Medtronic PLC



â€¢ Koninklijke Philips N.V.



â€¢ ConMed Corporation



â€¢ Becton, Dickinson and Company



â€¢ Natus Medical Incorporated



â€¢ Ambu A/S



â€¢ Cognionics, Inc.



â€¢ CooperSurgical, Inc.,



â€¢ Dymedix Diagnostics



Unique Offerings



â€¢ Exhaustive coverage



â€¢ Highest number of market tables and figures



â€¢ Subscription based model available



â€¢ Guaranteed best price



â€¢ Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364588/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker