LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Gas Analyzers Market by Product (Single Gas Analyzer and Multiple Gas Analyzer), Modality Type (Handheld Analyzer, Portable Analyzer, and Benchtop Analyzer), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global medical gas analyzers market generated $235 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $325 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.



Medical or pharmaceutical gases are used specifically in the medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries to synthesize, sterilize, and insulate processes or products, which contribute to human health. Medical gas analyzers are used for detection, measurement, and analysis of medical gases in hospitals and healthcare industries.



Medical gas analyzers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of medical gas therapies with surge in number of patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and emergency departments. In addition, surge in number of hospitals & surgery centers and stringent regulations for medical gas system support the market growth.



The global medical gas analyzers market is segmented based on product, modality, end user, and region. By product, the market is classified as single gas analyzer and multiple gas analyzer. Depending on modality, it is fragmented into handheld analyzer, portable analyzer, and benchtop analyzer. According to end user, it is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmaceutical industry, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

Single Gas Analyzer

Multiple Gas Analyzer



By Modality Type

Handheld Analyzer

Portable Analyzer

Benchtop Analyzer



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Graco Inc. (Geotechnical Instruments (UK) LTD.)

Maxtec LLC

MEECO Inc.

Novair Medical

Roscid Technologies

Sable Systems International

Systech Illinois

Tenex Capital Management (Ohio Medical)

WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Visciano s.a.s.

Oxyplus Technology

Precision Medical, Inc.

Dima Italia



