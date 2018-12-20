The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at $7,910 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $14,134 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025
20:03 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Product (Incontinence Product and Surgical Nonwoven Product - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05563976
The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at $7,910 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $14,134 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Nonwovens are a distinctive class of textile material designed from fibers that are bonded together to form a lucid structure. Medical nonwovens are usually composed of natural fiber-like cotton, linen, wood pulp, and others. In addition, they are also synthetically made up of manmade material such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, glass, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).
Developments in nonwoven production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure & services across developing countries are the major key factors accelerating the market growth. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes, rise in health awareness, and significant increase in geriatric population further boosts the market growth. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are projected to impede the growth of this market. On the contrary, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in the production of medical nonwoven disposables is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented based on product and region. Base on product, the market is bifurcated into incontinence product and surgical nonwoven product. Further, incontinence product is characterized into disposable underwear, cotton pad, panty shield, and disposable diaper. Surgical nonwoven products are classified into surgical mask, surgical drape, shoe cover, surgical cap, surgical gown, sterile nonwoven swab, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical nonwoven disposables market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2017 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in medical nonwoven disposables globally.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Incontinence Product
Disposable Underwear
Cotton Pad
Panty Shield
Disposable Diaper
Ultra-absorbent
Super-absorbent
Biodegradable
Surgical Product
Surgical Mask
Surgical Drape
Shoe Cover
Surgical Cap
Surgical Gown
Sterile Nonwoven Swab
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Singapore
Thailand
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Domtar Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
Cardinal Health
Berry Global Inc.
First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
UniCharm Corporation
Georgia-Pacific LLC.
Freudenberg & Co. KG
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Advanced Fabrics
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cypress Medical Products LLC
Dynarex Corporation
Halyard Health, Inc.
Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
Molnlycke Health Care AB
Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.
Avintiv Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05563976
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article