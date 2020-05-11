The Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market is expected to grow by $1.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the medical oxygen concentrators market and it is poised to grow by $1.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on medical oxygen concentrators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892914/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and adoption of oxygen therapy due to outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, rising number of new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical oxygen concentrators market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The medical oxygen concentrators market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ambulatory

• Portable

• Stationary



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the medical oxygen concentrators market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of online retailing, and paradigm shift toward home care settings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our medical oxygen concentrators market covers the following areas:

• Medical oxygen concentrators market sizing

• Medical oxygen concentrators market forecast

• Medical oxygen concentrators market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892914/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

