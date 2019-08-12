NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Simulation Market by Product & Service (Model-based Simulation, Web-based simulation, and Simulation Training Services), Fidelity (Low-fidelity, Medium-fidelity, and High-Fidelity), and End User (Academic Institutes and Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Military Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025



Medical simulation is the virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing the functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies.

The global medical simulation market was valued at $1,132 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $ 3,251 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2025. The global medical simulation market is driven by the increase in use of simulation in healthcare, rise in deaths due to medical errors, and necessity to improve patient safety outcomes. Moreover, the benefits of medical simulation such as training of complex as well as normal cases for professionals and technological advancements in medical field further increase the demand for medical simulation. However, high installation cost and lack of complete real situation restrain the market growth.

The global medical simulation market is segmented based on product & service, fidelity, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is divided into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. Model-based simulation is further classified into patient simulation, surgical simulation, and ultrasound simulation. Patient simulation is segmented into task trainers, manikin-based simulators, and standardized patient simulators. Surgical simulation is sub-segmented in laparoscopic surgical simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, cardiovascular simulators, gynecology simulators, and others. Web-based simulation segment is classified into simulation software, performance-recording software, and virtual tutors. Simulation training services comprise vendor-based training services, custom consulting services, and educational society services. Based on fidelity, the market is classified into low-fidelity, medium fidelity, and high-fidelity simulators. Based on end user, the market is divided into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and military organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product & Service

Model-based Simulation

Patient Simulation

Task Trainer Simulation

Manikin-based Simulation

Standardized Patient Simulation

Surgical Simulation

Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

Cardiovascular Simulators

Gynecology Simulators

Others

Ultrasound Simulation

Ultrasound Simulation Web-based Simulatio



Simulation Software



Performance-Recording Software



Virtual Tutors

Simulation Training Services

Vendor-based Training



Custom Consulting Services



Educational Societies

By Fidelity

Low-fidelity



Medium-fidelity



High-fidelity

By End User

Academic Institutions & Research Centers



Hospitals & Clinics



Military Organizations

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Laerdal Medical AS

CAE, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids, Inc.

Limbs and Things, Ltd.

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Mentice AB

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

The other players operating in the medical simulation market include (not profiled in the report)



MSC

3-Dmed

HRV

Medical Simulation Technologies sp. z o.o.

Remedy Simulation Group

MEDICAL-X

