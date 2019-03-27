NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical terminology software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2019–2024.



The global medical terminology software market is projected to reach USD 1,786 million by 2024 from USD 707 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the rising focus on minimizing medical errors, government initiatives for HCIT adoption, and disparity and fragmentation in the terminology content of healthcare organizations. The increasing need to maintain data integrity is expected to provide further growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. However, the reluctance to use terminology software over conventional practices will pose a major challenge to the growth of the medical terminology software market during the forecast period.



Quality reporting to register the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the medical terminology software market is segmented into data aggregation, data integration, decision support, clinical guidelines, reimbursement, quality reporting, clinical trials, and public health surveillance.The quality reporting segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



Rising government initiatives to implement regulations promoting the adoption of quality reporting is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.



The healthcare providers segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing need to minimize medical errors

Based on end user, the medical terminology software market is broadly segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, HCIT vendors, and other end users.The healthcare providers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimizing medical errors arising due to the incorrect interpretation of patient data.



APAC to be the fastest-growing region in the medical terminology software market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare insurance coverage, and growing medical tourism in the region are driving the growth of the medical terminology software market in the Asia Pacific.



Asian countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia are in the early stages of adopting healthcare IT solutions including medical terminology solutions, while countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore are at the forefront.



Prominent players in the medical terminology software market are Wolters Kluwer, 3M, Intelligent Medical Objects, Apelon, Clinical Architecture, CareCom, Bitac, B2i Healthcare, BT Clinical Computing, and HiveWorx.



