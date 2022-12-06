The Global Men Swimwear Market is expected to grow by $1665.94 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Men Swimwear Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the men swimwear market and it is poised to grow by $1665.94 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Our report on the men swimwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits among men, rise in number of swimming pools, and growing participation in swimming activities by old and physically disabled population.



The men swimwear market is segmented as below:

By Material

â€¢ Polyester

â€¢ Spandex

â€¢ Nylon

â€¢ Other



By Distribution Channel

â€¢ Offline

â€¢ Online



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online and omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the men swimwear market growth during the next few years. Also, the preference for eco-friendly swimwear and the introduction of smart-connected swimwear will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on men swimwear market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Men swimwear market sizing

â€¢ Men swimwear market forecast

â€¢ Men swimwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading men swimwear market vendors that include American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, CHANEL Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., Vilebrequin, adidas AG, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. Also, the men swimwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



