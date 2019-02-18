NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Route of Administration, By Disease (Diabetes, Lysosomal Disorders), By Therapy Type, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741352



The global metabolic disorder therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 88.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.56% during the estimated period. Rising incidences of diabetes, obesity, and hypercholesterolemia are expected to drive the market growth. It is estimated that by 2040, about 1 person in 11 people worldwide is likely to suffer from one of the aforementioned diseases.



Researchers estimate that the prevalence of metabolic diseases like obesity and diabetes is expected to double in the coming 2 decades, mainly in U.S. and Asian and Latin American countries. This, in turn, will help boost the overall market growth in the year to come. Furthermore, with better economic stability in developing countries, demand for novel therapeutics for one-time treatment has increased. This has made major companies in the global market to invest heavily in R&D to develop innovative therapy options. All these factors will contribute to the development of the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Diabetes segment led the market in 2017, in terms of revenue generation,owing to higher prevalence and drug usage

• Obesity segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.27% over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence as a result of sedentary lifestyle changes

• Drug therapy was the most-preferred therapy due to its high reliability proven success and availability of various types of drugs to treat metabolic diseases

• The segment is expected to maintain its dominance even during the forecast years due to the introduction of smart technology to deliver antidiabetic drug on a regulated basis

• Key companies in this market are Novo Nordisk A/S;Sanofi S.A.; BoehringerIngelheim GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck KgaA; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Shire PLC; AbbVie, Inc.;Biocon Ltd.;BioMarinPharmaceutical, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla, Inc.; and CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

• Most of these companies are focusing on strategies, such as collaborations, expansion of product portfolios, and M&A to maintain their industry position

• Oral route of administration was the key revenue-generating segment in 2017owing to its benefits, such as high reliability and ease of administration

• North America was the largest regional market in 2017 and will maintain the trend in future due to the presence of key companies and rising cases of diabetes and obesity



