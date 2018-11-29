The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024
LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenomics Market by Product (Instrument & Software and Consumable), Technology (Sequencing and Bioinformatics), and Application (Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Environmental Remediation, Gut Microbe Characterization, Biotechnology, Biofuel, and Agriculture) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024
The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Metagenomics is the study of genomes collectively in a microbial community. This process involves cloning and analyzing the genomes without culturing the organisms in the community.
Increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing and rise in expansion of metagenomics applications drive the growth of the global metagenomics market. However, dearth of skilled professionals coupled with the rise in concerns regarding standardization and accuracy of sequencing based diagnostic testing hampers the market growth. Moreover, developing nations offer profitable opportunities for metagenomic sequencing product manufacturers.
The global metagenomics market is segmented based on technology, product, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into sequencing and bioinformatics. By product, the market is divided into instrument & software and consumable. On the basis of application, the market is classified into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. As per region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Instrument & software
Consumable
By Technology
Sequencing
Bioinformatics
By Application
Infectious disease diagnosis
Environmental remediation
Gut microbe characterization
Biotechnology
Biofuel
Agriculture
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Enterome SA
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Illumina, Inc.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Swift Biosciences, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Siemens AG
ZS Genetics, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Beckman Coulter
LI-COR
Genomatix GmbH
Beijing Genomics Institute
Pieriandx
