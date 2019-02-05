NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal pipe market to 2023 by end use industry (oil and gas, potable water, wastewater, power generation, automotive, HVAC and electrical, and others), material (steel pipes, ductile iron pipes, copper pipes, and other material pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure ratings (0-300 psi, 300-1000 psi, 1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi pressure pipes) and region



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730699



The global metal pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, power generation, automotive, and industrial sector. The global metal pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $97.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines for oil and gas, water and wastewater, replacement of aging pipelines, and infrastructure development.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal pipe industry include Increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe and development of multilayer pipe for strength and durability.



metal pipe market by material



metal pipe market



metal pipe manufacturers



The study includes the metal pipe market size and forecast for the global metal pipe market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, material, diameter, pressure, and region, as follows:



Metal Pipe Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) from 2012 to 2023]:

Oil and Gas Potable Water Wastewater Power Generation Automotive HVAC and Electrical Others



Metal Pipe Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2012 to 2023]:

Steel Pipes Ductile Iron Pipes Copper Pipes Other Material Pipes



Metal Pipe Market by Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Small Diameter Pipes Large Diameter Pipes



Metal Pipe Market by Pressure Ratings [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Less than 300 psi Pressure Pipes 300-1000 psi Pressure Pipes 1000-3000 psi Pressure Pipes More than 3000 psi Pressure Pipes



Metal Pipe Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany APAC China Japan India ROW Brazil Middle East

Some of the metal pipe companies profiled in this report include Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Muller Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, Amiantit, and Northwest Pipe and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the steel pipe is expected to remain the largest segment and witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries.

Within the global metal pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increase in oil and gas exploration and production activities.



North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization, and government economic stimulus measures in this region.



Some of the features of "Metal Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global metal pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global metal pipe market size by various applications such as end use industry, material, diameter, and pressure ratings in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global metal pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of metal pipe in the global metal pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of metal pipe in the global metal pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global metal pipe market by end use industry (oil and gas, potable water, wastewater, power generation, automotive, HVAC and electrical, and others), material (steel pipes, ductile iron pipes, copper pipes, and other material pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure ratings (0-300 psi, 300-1000 psi, 1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi pressure pipes) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this metal pipe (metal pipe market, steel pipe market, stainless steel pipes market, steel pipe industry, steel tubes market) market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730699



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

