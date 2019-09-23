NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Metallic Stearate Market: About this market

Metallic stearate is defined as a metal soap of steric acid or an 18-carbon chain fatty acid. This metallic stearate market analysis considers sales from plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other applications. Our analysis report also considers the sales of metallic stearate in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the plastics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing production of plastics in the form of PVC will play a significant role in the plastics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global metallic stearate market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for metallic stearates from the plastics industry, growing demand for synthetic rubber, and high demand for metallic stearates by cosmetics manufacturers. However, unavailability of raw materials, increasing demand for biodegradable plastics, and health hazards on use of cosmetics may hamper the growth of the metallic stearate industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816317/?utm_source=PRN

Global Metallic Stearate Market: Overview

High demand for metallic stearates from cosmetics manufacturers

Metallic stearates are used in the cosmetics industry owing to their high gelation capacity and lubrication and release properties. They are used in shampoos, eyeliners, lipsticks, sun-protective lotions, and body and foot powders. Metallic stearates such as zinc stearate, magnesium stearate, and calcium stearate are used in cosmetics. The increasing demand for cosmetic products across the world is expected to boost the demand for metallic stearates during the forecast period. This will lead to the expansion of the global metallic stearate market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand of for magnesium stearates for diversified applications

Magnesium stearate is an inorganic chemical compound that is formed by the reaction of magnesium salts with stearic acid. It is used as an anti-adherent in the manufacturing of capsules, medical tablets, and powders. Magnesium stearate exhibits lubricating properties, which prevent ingredients from sticking to the equipment that is used in manufacturing tablets and capsules. Moreover, magnesium stearates cause wettability and slow the fragmentation of tablets, thereby reducing the dissolution of the drug. In the personal care industry, magnesium stearate is used as a non-gelling thickener and lubricating agent. Thus, the rise in demand for magnesium stearate will drive the demand for metallic stearates during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global metallic stearate market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metallic stearate manufacturers, that include Baerlocher GmbH, DAINICHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Evergreen Industries, Faci Spa, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, SINWON CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Univar Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

Also, the metallic stearate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816317/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

