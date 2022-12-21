The Global Microcontroller Market is expected to grow by $6947.49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Microcontroller Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the microcontroller market and it is poised to grow by $6947.49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. Our report on the microcontroller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles, increasing demand for IoT and smart devices, and the growth of the consumer electronics industry.



The microcontroller market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Automotive

â€¢ Consumer devices

â€¢ Industrial

â€¢ Others



By Product

â€¢ 32-bit microcontrollers

â€¢ 8-bit microcontrollers

â€¢ 16-bit microcontrollers



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the microcontroller market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of external flash memory for microcontrollers and growing implementation of automation technologies across industries and the emergence of industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microcontroller market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Microcontroller market sizing

â€¢ Microcontroller market forecast

â€¢ Microcontroller market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microcontroller market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., Arrow Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parallax Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., TOSHIBA CORP, Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zilog Inc. Also, the microcontroller market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



