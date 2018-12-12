The Global Microcontroller Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of ~7% by 2023 - Increasing Use of Microcontrollers in Automobiles is Aiding Growth
The microcontroller market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.
The use of microcontrollers for edge computing purposes will increase with the rising deployment of edge computing in IoT networks. The processing and memory capabilities of microcontrollers improves the functioning of IoT networks. Processing operations are performed near the source of data generation in cloud computing.
The introduction of off the cloud machine learning have further increased the deployment of edge computing. The low cost of microcontrollers helps in deploying trained networks onto test applications. Hence, the development of edge computing will boost the growth of the microcontrollers market.
Increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles
Microcontrollers enable efficient functioning of automobiles by controlling various ECU functions such as headlights, taillights, power windows, and braking systems. Several advanced features such as heads up display, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and movie and sound systems are being added to automobiles. These features will require microcontrollers and MPUs for their efficient operation.
Moreover, various companies are investing in the development of autonomous cars. This will further boost the demand for microcontrollers in automobiles. Thus, the increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Manufacturing challenge
The design and production phases of microcontroller manufacturing is getting more complex and critical due to the integration of complex devices, peripherals, and components. Vendors need to be extra careful during microcontroller manufacturing process to prevent bugs and fixing issues.
Due to this, production and profitability can be affected since defects found at the verification stage can be costlier than defects found at the designing stage. Large quantities of end-products can be affected due to defects in microcontroller manufacturing which, in turn, hampers the growth of microcontrollers market.
