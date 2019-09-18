NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) refers to refined wood pulp and is used in food production as a texturizer, a fat substitute, an anti-caking agent, an emulsifier, an extender, and a bulking agent. Vitamin supplements or tablets are the most prevalent form of microcrystalline cellulose. It is also used as an option to carboxymethylcellulose in plaque assays to count viruses. It's a free-flowing, white powder and chemically, is an inert material that is not degraded during digestion and does not have any major absorption. It offers nutritional bulk in large amounts and it could result in a laxative effect.



The growing demand for processed food & beverage drives the growth of microcrystalline cellulose market. Furthermore, a continuous increase in drug consumption like tablets and capsules adds to market growth. However, coupled with the accessibility of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), the high cost of the microcrystalline cellulose is anticipated to restrain industry development. On the contrary, increased demand for microcrystalline cellulose is anticipated to generate a profitable opportunity for future market growth in emerging countries.



Based on Source Type, the market is segmented into Wood Based and Non-Wood Based. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Other Application. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Rayonier Advanced Material, Inc., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS Pharma LP, Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd., Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.



