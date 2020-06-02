NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Emergence of electronic and network-centric warfare is expected to drive the overall growth of military embedded systems market.







The global military embedded systems market size is expected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2020 to USD 18.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The military embedded systems industry is driven by various factors, such as the technological advancements in network convergence, use of multicore processor technology, the emergence of electronic and network-centric warfare, increased focus on cloud computing and wireless technologies, increasing use of EW systems for geospatial intelligence gathering, increased demand for new and advanced electronic combat systems. However, the system design certification requirement for a system upgrade and complexities in embedded product development can hinder the growth of the market.



COMPACT-PCI (CPCI) boards product segment is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020.

Based on the product type, the COMPACT-PCI (CPCI) board segment is expected to lead the market and is expected to continue to lead until 2025.The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing requirement for compact-PCI board in radar, sonar, flight control, and onboard system applications.



The Compact-PCI boards portfolio has a low cost, modular, and scalable approach to building systems for military applications.



Airborne platform segment is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020.

Based on the platform, the airborne segment of the market is expected to lead the market, and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand for open system avionics in special mission aircraft, increasing surveillance operations due to geographical instability, development of advanced electronic systems, and mission-critical embedded systems.



Intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) application segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing procurement of advanced and high-tech surveillance & monitoring systems.



The ISR systems act as a force multiplier by providing advanced situational awareness to armed forces, and this is the biggest attribute useful for military wielding platforms, such as manned aircraft, maritime surveillance aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems. Various armed forces are modernizing ISR and cyber capabilities, thereby enabling the special operations forces with enhanced capabilities and technologies in terms of observation, visualization, and collaboration in tactical, operational, and strategic warfighting situations.



North America is estimated to account for the major share of the military embedded systems market in 2020.

The North America region is estimated to lead the military embedded systems market in 2020 due to increased investments in defense equipment and warfare capabilities, and the implementation of network-centric infrastructure.The major countries under this region are the US and Canada, with the US leading the military embedded systems industry in North America.



The US is a technologically superior country with a huge potential for investment in military electronics. Major players such as Intel Corporation (US), Xilinx, Inc (US), and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US) are engaged in the R&D of processors and microprocessor chips, thereby driving the growth of the military embedded systems market in North America.

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; and Rest of the World (RoW)–5%



The major players in the global military embedded systems market include Intel Corporation (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Kontron AG (Austria), and Xilinx, Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage

The study covers the military embedded systems market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, product type, platform, application, technology, services, architecture, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall military embedded systems market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein military embedded systems are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



