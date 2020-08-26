NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global military radars market size is projected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2020 to USD 17.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing threats from high-speed missiles and aircraft have led to an increase in demand for military radars. Rise in the defense spending of emerging economies, growing regional tensions, and an increasing number of inter-country conflicts are major factors driving the military radars market. The increasing deployment of ballistic and stealth missiles in active war zones has also led to a significant increase in the demand for military radars across the globe.

The military radars market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), and Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect military radars production and services by 2–5% globally in 2020.

Based on application, air & missile defense is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the military radars market.Ongoing modernization programs in airspace monitoring in Asia Pacific region, activities such as sea-based military operations, drug trafficking, illegal migrations, demand for early warning threat detection systems, continuous demand for mine detection systems and equipment by US military to tackle conflicts in the Middle East and Asia Pacific will drive the market for air & missile defense radars, globally.

Based on platform segment, the naval platform is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the military radars market.The growth of this segment can be attributed to Increased efficiency and higher accuracy of ship-based naval radar systems drive this segment.



The demand for effective weapon guidance systems for naval ships is boosting the growth of ship-based naval radars.Increasing investments by the Asian countries for the development of ship-based radar systems is further propelling the industry growth.



More than half of the global shipbuilding activities are conducted in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea will drive the market for naval radars.

Based on product type, the surveillance and early airborne warning radar segment is estimated to have the largest market share by value.Ongoing military modernization, replacement of obsolete radars, and introduction of digital signal processing and solid-state modules are additional factors expected to drive the surveillance and early airborne warning radars market during the forecast period.



The demand for technologically advanced early airborne warning radar systems is increasing as various major manufacturers from developed countries are developing carefully-shaped fighters which leads to a significant reduction in its detection range.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the military radars market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the military radars market during the forecast period.The growth of this region can be attributed due to the increasing investments in air defense systems to strengthen their combat zone systems and tackle threats.



China and India are upgrading their surveillance and resource allocation abilities by upgrading their command and control networks.China is expected to drive the military radars market in Asia Pacific region.



Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Australia, who earlier invested in land forces, are now considering to increase their spending in the air-sea defense sector.



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; Rest of the World-5%



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), and Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy) are some of the leading players operating in the military radars market..



The study covers the military radars market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, platform, application, technology, range, frequency band, waveform, services, end user, product type, dimension, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall military radars Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein military radars is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



