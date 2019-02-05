NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in military shelter market to 2023 by shelter type (hard wall and soft wall), by application type (Military shelter camp, vehicle mounted shelter, containers, command & control shelter, and other shelters), by material type (composite and conventional), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global military shelter market looks good with opportunities in military shelter camp, vehicle mounted, containers, and command & control shelters. The global military shelter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing military expenditure and mobility attributes of shelters for ease of quick deployments.

Emerging trend, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the military shelter industry, include technological advancement of raw materials to achieve higher mobility of shelters.



The study includes the military shelter market size and forecast for the military shelter market through 2023, segmented by shelter type, application type, material type, and by region as follows:



Military Shelter Market by Shelter type [Value ($M) from 2012 to 2023]:

Hard Wall Shelter Soft Wall Shelter



Military Shelter Market by Application type [Value ($M) from 2012 to 2023)]:

Military Shelter Camp Vehicle Mounted Shelter Containers Command & Control Shelter Other Shelters



Military Shelter Market by Material type [Value ($M) from 2012 to 2023)]:

Composite Materials Conventional Materials



Military Shelter Market by Region [Value ($M) from 2012 to 2023)]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



Some of the military shelter companies profiled in this report include General Dynamics (ATP), AAR Mobility Systems, Kratos (Gichner), Marshal Specialist Vehicles, Roder HTS Hocker, DHS System (DRASH), Ramim, Zeppelin Mobile Shelters, MMIC, Weatherhaven, and Berg Co. and others.



Lucintel forecasts that hard wall shelter will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer service life and growing defense expenditure.



Within this market, military shelter camp will remain the largest application over the forecast period as it is convenient in assembly, disassembly and transportation. The vehicle mounted shelter is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for multipurpose and customized shelters.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to its higher defense budget by US government. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing military expenditure.



Some of the features of "Military Shelter Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global military shelter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global military shelter market size by various applications such as shelter, application, and material type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global military shelter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of military shelter in the global military shelter market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of military shelter in the global military shelter market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global military shelter market by shelter type (hard wall and soft wall), by application type (Military shelter camp, vehicle mounted shelter, containers, command & control shelter, and other shelters), by material type (composite and conventional), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this military shelter (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this military shelter (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this military shelter (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the military shelter (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the military shelter (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this military shelter market (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this military shelter (military shelter market, deployable military shelter systems market, military portable shelters market) market?



