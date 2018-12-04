LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in mineral fiber ceiling market to 2023 by application (office, retail, education, healthcare, and others), material (wet felt mineral fibers, stone wool mineral fibers, and glass wool mineral fibers), end use (commercial renovation, new commercial, and residential), profile type (T-Bar and other profiles), color type (white and other colors) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global mineral fiber ceiling market looks promising with opportunities in commercial and residential sectors. The global mineral fiber ceiling market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are renovation activities of existing residential, commercial spaces, and construction of new facilities due to improving economic conditions.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the mineral fiber ceiling industry include increasing usage of printed mineral fiber ceiling tiles and increasing usage of antimicrobial agents in mineral fiber ceiling tiles.



mineral fiber ceiling market by material



mineral fiber ceiling market



mineral fiber ceiling manufacturers



The study includes the mineral fiber ceiling market size and forecast for the global mineral fiber ceiling market through 2023, segmented by application, material, end use, profile type, color type, and region, as follows:



Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

Commercial Renovation New Commercial Residential



Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

Office Retail Education Healthcare Others



Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

Wet Felt Stone Wool Glass Wool



Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Profile Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

T-Bar Other Profiles



Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Color Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

White Other Colors



Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe APAC ROW

Some of the mineral fiber ceilings companies profiled in this report include Armstrong World Industries, Saint-Gobain, USG Corp., Knauf, Rockwool International, OWA, Star USG,and Hebei Saiding Building Materials and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the wet felt is expected to remain the largest material type over the forecast period due to its efficient thermal insulation and sound absorption properties. Lucintel predicts that the glass wool mineral fiber is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of its lower material and maintenance cost.



Within the global mineral fiber ceiling market, commercial renovation will remain the largest end use during the forecast period due to commercial renovation activities in developed regions. The new commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing rate of urbanization and new commercial construction activities in emerging economies.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, growing awareness to promote lower energy consumption, and the development of new cities and commercial hubs in this region.



Some of the features of "Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global mineral fiber ceiling market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meters) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global mineral fiber ceiling market size by various applications such as application, material, end use, profile type, and color type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global mineral fiber ceiling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of mineral fiber ceiling in the global mineral fiber ceiling market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of mineral fiber ceiling in the global mineral fiber ceiling market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global mineral fiber ceiling market by application (office, retail, education, healthcare, and others), material (wet felt mineral fibers, stone wool mineral fibers, and glass wool mineral fibers), end use (commercial renovation, new commercial, and residential), profile type (T-Bar and other profiles), color type (white and other colors) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this mineral fiber ceiling (mineral fiber ceiling market, mineral wool ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, mineral fiber false ceiling tiles) market?



