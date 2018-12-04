LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in mineral wool insulation market to 2023 by product type (blanket [batts and rolls], rigid board, loose fill materials, and other forms), end use industry (residential construction, non-residential construction, industrial and HVAC, and appliances and others), material type (glass wool insulation and stone wool insulation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the mineral wool insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential & non-residential construction, industrial, HVAC, and appliance markets. The global mineral wool insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $23.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, stringent global government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency & fire safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the mineral wool insulation industry, include the shift towards eco-friendly green insulation, growing focus on glass wool insulation recycling, and the development of lightweight & high fire resistant insulation.



The study includes the mineral wool insulation market size and forecast for the global mineral wool insulation market through 2023, segmented by product type, by end use industry, by material type, and region as follows:



Mineral Wool Insulation Market by Material Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Glass Wool Insulation Stone Wool Insulation



Mineral Wool Insulation Market by Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Blanket (batts and rolls) Rigid Board Loose Fill Materials Other Forms



Mineral Wool Insulation Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Residential Construction Non-Residential Construction Industrial and HVAC Appliances and Others



Mineral Wool Insulation Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2005 – 2023]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia United Kingdom France Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World

Some of the mineral wool insulation companies profiled in this report include Rockwool, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, KCC Corporation and others.



Lucintel forecasts that glass wool will remain the largest material type, and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, ease of raw material availability, and compliance with numerous building standards.



Within the mineral wool insulation market, residential construction will remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in new home construction and renovation activities.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, due to stringent fire safety and energy efficiency standards.



Some of the features of "Mineral Wool Insulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Global mineral wool insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global mineral wool insulation market size by various applications such as material type, end use industry, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global mineral wool insulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for mineral wool insulation in the global mineral wool insulation market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for mineral wool insulation in the global mineral wool insulation market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global mineral wool insulation market by product type (blanket [batts and rolls], rigid board, loose fill materials, and other forms), end use industry (residential construction, non-residential construction, industrial and HVAC, and appliances and others), material type (glass wool insulation and stone wool insulation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the mineral wool insulation market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the mineral wool insulation market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this mineral wool insulation market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the mineral wool insulation market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the mineral wool insulation market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this mineral wool insulation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this mineral wool insulation area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this mineral wool insulation market?



