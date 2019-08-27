NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: About this market

This mobile photo printer market analysis considers sales from both online and offline channel. Our analysis also considers the sales of mobile photo printer in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share. However, the online channel will grow at a faster pace and emerge as the market leader by the end of the forecast period. Factors such as the advent of e-commerce, increasing penetration of the internet will play a significant role in maintaining its market position. Also, our global mobile photo printer market report looks at factors such as availability of advanced features in smartphones, growing adoption of bundle packaging strategy, growing demand for personalized photo products, growing use as an alternative for instant camera, and expansion of organized distribution channels. However, high price of mobile photo printers, limited usage of mobile photo printers, and availability of online photo printing services may hamper the growth of the mobile photo printer industry over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Overview

Availability of advanced features in smartphones The growing adoption of smartphones is leading the manufacturers to provide advanced features to consumers. Nowadays, most smartphones are equipped with high screen resolutions and enhanced optics, which enables users to capture high-definition images. The use of various photo editing software and applications to enhance and edit the photos can be directly printed using mobile photo printers. Hence, the growing demand for smartphones with good quality cameras and easy availability of numerous photo editing software will lead to the expansion of the global mobile photo printer market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Increasing Emergence of Eco-Friendly Products Vendors in the global printing market are engaging themselves in paper-saving technologies, minimized product packaging, and energy-saving measures. Most vendors are using ZINK papers that are recyclable, thermal paper, and non-toxic, unlike a normal thermal paper. Mobile photo printers do not require costly films, cartridges, inks, and toners, and hence, do not generate any waste. Thus, the growing awareness of eco-friendly products among both users and vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global mobile photo printer market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading mobile photo printer manufacturers, that include Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Polaroid Corp.

Also, the mobile photo printer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

