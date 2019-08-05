NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: About this market



Mobile power generation equipment rentals eliminate the need of end-users for installing a permanent power solution. This mobile power generation equipment rentals market analysis considers sales from the generator and turbine segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of mobile power generation equipment rentals in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the generator segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as increased public infrastructure constructions, expanding industrial base, and the requirement for large volumes of power during events and activities will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global mobile power generation equipment rentals report has observed market growth factors such as the increased infrastructural activities, rising demand from mining and oil and gas industries, and demand for emergency power during natural disasters. However, increasing competition from microgrids, increasing adoption of energy storage systems, and emission control regulations may hamper the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals industry over the forecast period.



Global warming has increased the rate of unpredictable natural disasters worldwide. Power outages are common in affected regions. As a result, mobile power generation systems have become crucial in providing emergency power, especially to hospitals and safe resort centers. These factors have increased sales of vendors. Therefore, the demand for emergency power during natural disasters will lead to the expansion of the global mobile power generation equipment Rentals market at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period.



There is a lack of consistent electricity supply, particularly in the rural areas, in developing and underdeveloped countries. As a result, the demand for mobile power plants for rural electrification is increasing. Consequently, renting of mobile power generation equipment has been increasing. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile power generation equipment rentals manufacturers, which Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., and Siemens AG.



Also, the mobile power generation equipment rentals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



