The Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market is expected to grow by $ 342.50 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the mobile value-added services (VAS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 342.50 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on mobile value-added services (VAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration and rapid penetration of mobile broadband.

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mobile advertising

• Mobile games

• Mobile music and video streaming

• Mobile money and m-commerce

• Mobile publications



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the digitization of key industries as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our mobile value-added services (VAS) market covers the following areas:

• Mobile value-added services (VAS) market sizing

• Mobile value-added services (VAS) market forecast

• Mobile value-added services (VAS) market industry analysis



