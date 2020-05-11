The Global Molecular Point of Care (mPOC) Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 816.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period
May 11, 2020, 14:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Molecular Point of Care (mPOC) Devices Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 816.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892885/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the increasing number of M&A activities.
The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes
The molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market is segmented as below
By Application
• Infectious diseases
• oncology
• others
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the rising number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market covers the following areas:
• Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market sizing
• Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market forecast
• Molecular point of care (mPOC) devices market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892885/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article