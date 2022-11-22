The Global Mosquito Repellent Market is expected to grow by $4016.31 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the mosquito repellent market and it is poised to grow by $4016.31 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the mosquito repellent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors, an increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing demand from developing countries.



The mosquito repellent market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

â€¢ Offline

â€¢ Online



By Product

â€¢ Self-applicable

â€¢ Others



By Geography

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for natural organic repellents as one of the prime reasons driving the mosquito repellent market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for repellent bands and an increase in the number of advertisements, social media reach, and celebrity endorsements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mosquito repellent market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Mosquito repellent market sizing

â€¢ Mosquito repellent market forecast

â€¢ Mosquito repellent market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mosquito repellent market vendors that include Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sarex Chemicals, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Also, the mosquito repellent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



