The global motion sickness drugs market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: About this market

Motion sickness drugs are pharmaceutical agents that are used to treat nausea and vomiting caused due to motion sickness. This motion sickness drugs market analysis considers sales from both anticholinergics and antihistamines. Our analysis also considers the sales of motion sickness drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the anticholinergics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for hyoscine hydrobromide or scopolamine for the prevention of motion sickness will play a significant role in the anticholinergics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global motion sickness drugs market report also looks at factors such as availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms and growing tourism worldwide. However, nonpharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness, the launch of generics, side effects associated with motion sickness drugs may hamper the growth of the motion sickness drugs industry over the forecast period.



Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: Overview



Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs



The global motion sickness drugs market is predominantly served by the use of generic drugs that are available both as prescription and OTC drugs. Anticholinergics and antihistamines have been regarded as first-line therapy for suppressing and preventing the symptoms associated with motion sickness. Several antihistamines are available as OTC drugs and can be used by pediatric patients. The availability of these medicines OTC increases their accessibility and affordability and provides patients with the freedom of self-medication for the treatment of symptoms associated with minor illnesses. In addition, the availability of OTC drugs reduces the financial burden associated with medication treatment by eliminating the need for a prescription for the purchase of these drugs. This demand for over-the-counter (OTC) will lead to the expansion of the global motion sickness drugs market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



The advent of nauseogenic information technology



The nauseogenic information technology involves the use of nauseogenic vehicles that help in analyzing an individual's postural stability and can reveal the underlying neural or sensory-motor processes that help in achieving successful body stability. This technology revealed that motion sickness often occurs for a narrow band of frequencies of the imposed oscillation. The frequency band obtained in patients with motion sickness is similar to that produced by postural sway during the natural stance. Further advances in nauseogenic information technology are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global motion sickness drugs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motion sickness drugs manufacturers, that include Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.



Also, the motion sickness drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

