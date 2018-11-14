The Global Motorsport Transmission Market is forescasted to register a revenue of more than USD 1 billion by 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Motorsport Transmission



Motorsport transmission is the transmission system installed in automobiles and consists of a gearbox that is designed and manufactured specifically according to the racing requirements.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global motorsport transmission market to register a revenue of more than USD 1 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorsport transmission market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Motorsport Transmission Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Hewland Engineering

• Holinger

• Ricardo

• SADEV

• Xtrac

• ZF Friedrichshafen



Market driver

• Increased telecast and viewership for off-road racing event

Market challenge

• High cost of motorsport transmission

Market trend

• Increasing electric car racing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



