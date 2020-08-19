NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953057/?utm_source=PRN



The global movable walls market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019–2025.



The global movable walls market size to cross revenues of over $5.4 billion by 2025 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the development of new buildings and the growth in renovation or replacement activities. Movable walls are used in commercial sectors such as retail, hospitality, recreational facilities, and institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices. They are also used to enhance the security of the space and protect against environmental impacts. The global movable walls market share is expected to be largely affected as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, nationwide lockdowns, and several containment policies taken up government agencies across the world. The global market experienced significant growth in 2019, the growing demand for flexible space utilization and the increasing number of flexible workspaces, however, factors such as disruption in the global supply chain, reduced economic growth, macroeconomic slowdown, political volatility, and trade conflicts are likely to impact the demand for movable walls globally.



The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to develop increased opportunities for movable wall systems, especially in the healthcare sector. The use of these systems in healthcare facilities is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The highly infectious disease requires effective control to prevent the spread of infection. They can create a flexible condition in hospitals or clinics while ensuring to limit the spread of diseases.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the movable walls market during the forecast period:

• Green and Sustainable Building

• Demand for Acoustic Solution

• Expansion of Co-working Spaces & Need for Flexible Office

• Increased Flexibility & Ease of Installation



The study considers the present scenario of the movable walls market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Movable Walls Market Segmentation

The global movable walls market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, operation, product type, material, and geography. In terms of application, commercial buildings account for the largest share of demand, generating approx. 97% of the global revenue in 2019. The commercial sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The corporate sector contributed to the largest movable walls market share of revenue of 34% in 2019. Factors such as the ease of installation, flexibility, cost savings, design versatility, and sustainability are driving the segment. The growing number of co-working spaces and the rising demand for workspace flexibility is driving the demand in corporate offices. Similarly, the growing demand for high-tech infrastructure and the inclusion of meeting space, conference, and banquet halls are contributing to the demand, which, in turn, is boosting the segment growth. The demand for automated movable walls with high acoustical performance is particularly significant in the hospitality sector.



Sliding movable walls accounted for a majority share of the revenue in 2019, contributing approx. 61% of the movable walls market share. They have several benefits, including concealed stacking and the same partition can be used on one or several closure tracks. They are suspended from the ceiling, which eliminates the requirement for floor rails and produces clean floor space. They are also available as fire-rated, which meet the demand for stringent fire safety.

Folding movable walls constituted the second-largest share of the market, accounting for 21% of the revenue in 2019. They are comparatively less maneuverable than sliding walls, which allow movement of each panel separate. These are widely implemented in residential units as well as educational institutions. The increasing automation and integration of technology into folding wall structures are driving the demand for foldable ones.



The manual segment accounted for the largest movable walls market share in 2019. Although the demand for automated movable walls is growing rapidly, manual ones are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing integration of technology, including the inclusion of inbuilt LCD panels, hangable monitor arms, recordable and writeable walls is expected to primarily drive the growth during the forecast period. The demand for customized and personalized walls is expected to grow both in commercial and residential segments. Acoustic movable walls are another key trend in the market.



Movable glass walls are highly popular in corporate offices as they can break up the open floor plan, allowing privacy and access to natural light, supporting the health and wellbeing of employees. They are increasingly being used in commercial and residential buildings, from the corporate sector to educational institutions and hotels. Wooden movable walls are available in a variety of different finishes such as solid wood or veneered finish medium density fiberboard (MDF). Wood or timber movable walls accounted for the second-largest movable walls market shares, contributing approx. over 22% of the revenue in 2019. They are widely used in offices, residential buildings, convention halls, exhibition centers, and other commercial spaces. These are primarily useful for spaces that require complete privacy.



The study considers the present scenario of the movable walls market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Segmentation by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

o Corporate

o Hotels

o Hospitals

o Schools & University

o Exhibition & Conference Centers

o Others

Segmentation by Operation

• Sliding

• Folding

• Others

Segmentation by Product Type

• Manual

• Automated

Segmentation by Material

• Glass

• Wood

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America is the fastest-growing market for movable walls. It accounted for shares of over 33% in 2019. However, the region is expected to exceed Europe in terms of total revenue, contributing an estimated 41.97% of revenue by 2025.

The growth in the movable walls market in North America is mainly supported by installations in new construction activities and renovations. Both in the US and Canada registered strong growth in 2019. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for movable walls architecture in the region. The growth in corporate profits has resulted in high expenditure on renovation and expansions, thereby driving the sale in the region. The growth of flexible office space is also likely to boost the market for movable walls. The corporate sector is expected to generate the largest revenue share in North America, contributing approx. over 32% of the revenue in the commercial sector. Hotels and hospitality segments constitute the second largest share, followed by hospitals and educational institutions. Hospitals are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of over several global and regional manufacturers. Vendors typically compete on key parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and price. Rapid technological advancements are adversely affecting vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Hufcor, Dormakaba, Transwall, Haworth, and Faraone are some of the major vendors that are dominating the global movable walls market. These vendors have a large set of product offerings with a widespread presence in the global market. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their strong market position.



Prominent Vendors

• Hufcor

• Dormakaba

• Transwall

• Haworth Inc.

• Faraone



Other Prominent Vendors

• Allsteel

• Movawall System

• Liko-S

• ATTACA

• Parthos

• Trendway Corporation

• Accordial Ltd.

• Style Partitions

• Franz Nusing

• Komfort

• Environamics Inc.

• Moving Design Ltd.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the movable walls market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the movable walls market share?

3. Which product/application/region is generating the largest revenues for the North American market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the global movable walls market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the movable walls market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953057/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

