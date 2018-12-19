NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing complexity of electrical-electronic architecture in modern vehicles.



The global multi domain controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period, from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to USD 20.2 billion by 2030. The growing number of connected cars and electronic content per vehicle, and reinforcement of mandates by regulatory bodies for vehicle safety and comfort are driving the multi domain controller market. The growing number of ECUs in vehicles increases the complexity of electrical and electronics architecture. Also, 100 million lines of codes are currently used in a car's software. In such a situation, the multi domain controllers play a major role in reducing the complexity and the overall price and weight of the vehicle.



ADAS & Safety segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The ADAS & Safety segment of the multi domain controller market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India are currently formulating mandates for passenger safety in vehicles.



These circumstances and social awareness have ensured the quick growth of the ADAS market. As these features keep growing with time, multi domain controllers will witness a lightning-fast growth for this application.



The ICE Vehicle segment is estimated to be the largest growing multi domain controller market, in terms of value.



An internal combustion engine vehicle is the most predominant vehicle technology in the global automotive market.The ICE vehicle segment accounts for the largest share of the multi domain controller market, by propulsion.



While developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Germany are promoting the use of non-conventional vehicles, emerging nations such as China and India still account for the highest demand for conventional vehicles.Therefore, the demand for ICE vehicles is increasing in countries such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil.



The multi domain controller market for ICE vehicles is, thus, expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the multi domain controller market during the forecast period.

The North American region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the multi domain controller market during the forecast period.The North American automotive industry is one of the most advanced industries in the world.



It houses major OEMs such as Ford Motor, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive.The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has fostered the growth of the automotive industry in the region.



The US, which has traditionally been a global technological leader, is the largest automotive market in North America.The large customer base and the high levels of disposable income fuel the demand for vehicles in the country, resulting in increasing manufacturing activities by local automotive OEMs.



Due to this, the multi domain controller market is expected to gain more popularity in the region.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 10%, Tier 2: 36%, Tier 3: 9%, OEM: 45%,

• By Designation: C level: 27%, D level: 37%, Others: 36%

• By Region: North America: 9%, Europe: 18%, Asia Pacific: 73%



Research Coverage:

The report covers the multi domain controller market, by value, on the basis of Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World), Application (ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit Electronics, and Powertrain), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Propulsion Type (ICE Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Electric Vehicles), Bus Systems (CAN & CAN FD, Ethernet, FlexRay, and LIN), Bit Size (32-BIT, 64-BIT, and 128-BIT), and Level of Autonomy (Autonomous Vehicles and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles). This report contains various levels of industry analysis and company profiles, which highlight the emerging and high-growth segments of this market, competitive mapping, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

The report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, industry trends, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high-growth segments of the multi domain controller market, high-growth regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the 4 strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) mentioned below to strengthen their position in the market.



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report offers comprehensive information about the multi domain controller market and the top players in the market.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the multi domain controller market.

• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the multi domain controller market. The report analyzes the multi domain controller market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the multi domain controller market.



