The global multi-touch marketing attribution software market size is expected to grow from USD 816.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,634.3 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. The multi-touch marketing attribution software market's major growth factors are rising number of marketing channels to reach end customers and increasing focus of enterprises to optimize marketing spend. However, inconsistent historical data formats and constantly changing regulatory environment across the world may hinder the growth of the multi-touch marketing attribution software adoption.



Solution segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Marketers use the multi-touch marketing attribution solution for measuring the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.Multi-touch marketing attribution enables marketers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the customer journey across touchpoints.



The vendors in the market offer the multi-touch marketing attribution solution as a standalone software or integrated with comprehensive marketing solutions to provide an advanced feature. The solution helps enterprises find effective possible marketing channels and better engage with their audience.



The cloud deployment type segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the multi-touch marketing attribution software market, the cloud deployment type segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The cloud-based deployment type segment permits users to access the software from anywhere or any device, such as personal computers, laptops, and mobiles.



The cloud deployment type offers easy deployment options, minimum costs, easy upgradeability and accessibility, and no initial capital outlay for purchasing the software.Furthermore, it reduces IT budgets, lowers financial risks, and increases flexibility.



Scalability and cost-effectiveness of cloud-based multi-touch marketing attribution solutions are factors that are likely to drive the adoption during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for multi-touch marketing attribution software and services.Major APAC economies, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for vendors of multi-touch marketing attribution software and services in the region.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the multi-touch marketing attribution software marketplace.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By designation: C-level – 40%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By region: North America – 35%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 23%, MEA – 10%, and Latin America – 5%



Major vendors offering multi-touch marketing attribution software and services across the globe include Adobe (US), SAP (Germany), Visual IQ (US), Oracle (US), Neustar (US), LeadsRx (US), LeanData (US), Merkle (US), Roivenue (Czech Republic), C3 Metrics (US), AppsFlyer (US), Equifax (US), Windsor.ai (Switzerland), Manthan (India), and Oribi (Israel).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the multi-touch marketing attribution software market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the multi-touch marketing attribution software market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall multi-touch marketing attribution software market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



