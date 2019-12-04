NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global multiplex assay market is predicted to register a CAGR of 7.46% during the estimated period, 2019-2027. The economic benefits associated with the multiplex assay, the surging research and development activities, coupled with government funding, are the major factors pushing the growth of the global multiplex assay market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Multiplex PCR is the widely demanded multiplex assay technology, while reagents and consumables are the products used widely.The multiplex assays have huge potential in the research and development activities, with regard to the treatment of diseases like cancer.



There are increasing government investments across the countries of the world in terms of healthcare, which results in an increased number of research centers and clinical laboratories.The multiplex assay panel aids the needs of pharmaceutical researchers, thereby impacting the market growth of the multiplex assay.



Further, the advancements in the healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies result in ample growth opportunities for the multiplex assay market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is estimated to hinder the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market of the multiplex assay is examined through the market regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.As of 2018, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe.



The market region of Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. The primary factors attributed to this growth are the increasing patient numbers and the surging R&D activities in the pharmaceuticals domain.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The increasing research and development activities are resulting in growth opportunities for both, the players and the market. Some of the eminent players in the market are, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Abcam Plc., Bio-Techne Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ABCAM PLC.

2. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

3. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

5. BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

6. ILLUMINA, INC

7. LUMINEX CORPORATION

8. MERCK MILIPORE

9. MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC

10. OLINK PROTEOMICS AB

11. QIAGEN N.V.

12. RANDOX LABORATORIES LTD.

13. SEEGENE INC.

14. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.



