NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626752/?utm_source=PRN



The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over.Population ageing is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century.



The number of geriatric population has been increasing rapidly across the globe.According to the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the global population.



The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year.However, the cost of the diagnostic systems are the major concern in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market.



The cost of the ultrasound used for the musculoskeletal diseases treatment is US$1,000 to US$ 5,000 per piece. The prices can vary according to the additional components added in the equipment. Additionally, the systems can be divided into low-field and high-field MRIs. A good quality MRI machines usually are on the very expensive side ranging between US$ 1.2 Million to US$ 5 Million. Advances in imaging technology and the rising interventional procedures in musculoskeletal imaging have continued to stimulate research since last years. Mobile MRI is the combination of scanner technology to provide a complete MRI solution in a mobile environment. For instance, in June 2018, Tata Trusts' Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE) launched the portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner to make scans affordable and accessible to everyone. Mobile MRI means the newest, most innovative technology in MRI delivered right to the doorstep in one complete package.



Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others.The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis.



However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The imaging modality segment of the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound and others.The computed tomography (CT) is the largest segment among the imaging modality segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025.



The ultrasound segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR due to ultrasound images are captured in real-time, they can show the structure and movement of the body's internal organs, as well as blood flowing through blood vessels.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market are World Health Organization (WHO), Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), National Cancer Institute, National Health Service, European Society of the Musculoskeletal Radiology, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, Food and Drug Administration, Public Health England, and Health Protection Agency among others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market.

-Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

-The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

-Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

-Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

-Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626752/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

