The Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is expected to grow by $ 388.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market and it is poised to grow by $ 388.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand from APAC and high demand from oil and gas industry. In addition, high demand from APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Pharmaceuticals

• Electronics

• Paints and coatings

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use in end-use industries as one of the prime reasons driving the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market covers the following areas:

• N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market sizing

• N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market forecast

• N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market industry analysis



