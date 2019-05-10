The Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market is Projected to Grow from $271.8 Million in 2019 to $2 Billion by 2024 -- Stand-Alone Deployment to Witness the Highest CAGR

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by Device (Smart Meters, Smart Parking, Smart Street lighting), Deployment Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NB-IoT chipset market is expected to grow from USD 272 million in 2019 to USD 2,002 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 49.1%.



Growing adoption of IoT and an increase in the use of connected devices, and rising demand for low-power, low-cost, and long-range connectivity technologies are the key drivers for the growth of this market. Increasing participation of industry players in the development of NB-IoT and widening applications of NB-IoT technology are the other factors fueling the growth of this market. However, stiff competition from other LPWA technologies, and privacy and security concerns are among the major factors restraining the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market.

Stand-alone deployment to witness highest CAGR in market during forecast period

In the stand-alone deployment type, NB-IoT is deployed in a dedicated frequency band. The stand-alone deployment type utilizes new bandwidth instead of sharing the existing LTE bandwidth. It is considered as an option when LTE is deployed in a higher band and GSM is still in use to provide coverage for basic services. Moreover, with the growth in the number of NB-IoT-connected devices, the standalone deployment technique, utilizing new bandwidth, is likely to be used.



Smart Meters to hold largest market followed by smart parking in NB-IoT chipset market

The growing adoption of water, gas, and electricity smart meters; and favorable government reforms are boosting the implementation of smart meters across the world. Moreover, the demand for long battery life, and low and intermittent data transmission have fueled the adoption of NB-IoT technology for smart metering devices. Moreover, increasing adoption of NB-IoT technology for smart parking application is accelerating its market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Deutsche Telekom (Germany) started deployment of NB-IoT-enabled devices to improve the smart parking system across Hamburg. The company plans to roll-out 11,000 sensors by the end of 2019.



Energy & utilities to hold largest market size during forecast period followed by infrastructure

Energy and utilities is expected to hold the largest size of NB-IoT chipset market based on vertical during the forecast period. Massive adoption of NB-IoT-enabled smart meters is driving the growth of this market. Favorable federal mandates in various countries are further driving the growth of the NB-IoT-enabled smart meters. Moreover, IoT applications such as smart parking and smart streetlights, and industry trends such as smart city spread across the world are driving the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market for the infrastructure vertical.



North America to witness highest CAGR in overall market from 2018 to 2024

Growing adoption of NB-IoT technology in the region and developed IT infrastructure is expected to boost the growth of this market in this region. Moreover, established LTE-M network and availability of dual-mode NB-IoT chipsets offering CAT-M1 and CAT-NB1/NB2 connectivity are expected to complement the growth of NB-IoT chipsets in the region. Verizon (US), T-Mobile (US), AT&T (US), and Bell Canada (Canada) are expected to be the key NB-IoT services providers in the region. Furthermore, increasing participation of key industry players such as Qualcomm (US) and Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) to build dual-mode-only chipsets is expected to complement the growth of NB-IoT in Europe and North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in NB-IoT Chipset Market

4.2 NB-IoT Chipset Market in APAC, By Device and Country

4.3 NB-IoT Chipset Market, By Vertical

4.4 NB-IoT Chipset Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT and Rise in Use of Connected Devices

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Low-Power, Low-Cost, and Long-Range Connectivity Technologies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Participation of Industry Players in Development of NB-IoT

5.2.1.4 Widening Applications of NB-IoT Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stiff Competition From Other Lpwa Technologies

5.2.2.2 Privacy and Security Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Smart Cities and Smart Buildings

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Long-Tail Ecosystem Consisting of Chipsets, Modules, Devices, and Application Platforms

5.2.4.2 Limited to Low-Speed Data Transmission Applications

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 Las Vegas Smart City

5.3.2 China Mobile Deploys Electric Smart Metering

5.3.3 U-Blox Brings NB-IoT in Brazil

5.3.4 University of St. Andrews Developing New Smart Tags to Track Seals Using NB-IoT



6 NB-IoT Chipset Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stand-Alone

6.2.1 Stand-Alone Deployment Scenario is Considered to Be Costlier Than Other NB-IoT Deployment Scenarios

6.3 Guard Band

6.3.1 A Guard Band Option Allows the Use of Spectrum at the Channel Edges of Existing Lte Carriers

6.4 In-Band

6.4.1 In-Band Deployment Uses Same Spectrum That is Used in LTE Carrier



7 NB-IoT Chipset Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Parking

7.2.1 Smart Parking Devices are Embedded With Intelligent Sensors and Software

7.3 Smart Meters

7.3.1 Energy Suppliers Prefer Smart Meters to Achieve Specific and Automated Billing

7.4 Trackers

7.4.1 NB-IoT Applications for Trackers Include Logistic Tracking, Asset Tracking, and Pet Tracking

7.5 Alarms and Detectors

7.5.1 Alarms and Detectors are Placed at Ideal Locations at Homes That Constantly Communicate With the NB-IoT Network

7.6 Smart Streetlights

7.6.1 Adoption on NB-IoT in Smart Streetlights Application Allows Large-Scale Network Interconnection

7.7 Smart Appliances

7.7.1 Smart Appliances are Equipped With Different Sensors and are Embedded With Connectivity Features

7.8 Wearable Devices

7.8.1 Most Wearables That Connect Through A Network Dedicated to 3G/4G Or are Tethered Through A Smartphone Have Limited Connectivity

7.9 Other Devices



8 NB-IoT Chipset Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture

8.2.1 Key Applications of NB-IoT in Agriculture are Irrigation Control, Environmental Sensing, and Animal Tracking

8.3 Automotive and Transportation

8.3.1 NB-IoT is Expected to Enable Real-Time Collection of Massive Data From Vehicles

8.4 Energy and Utilities

8.4.1 Smart Metering Application is Leading in Energy and Utilities Vertical

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Demand to Improve Health Outcomes Through Connected Health is Paving the Way for NB-IoT

8.6 Manufacturing

8.6.1 NB-IoT are Likely to Find It Roots in Asset Monitoring, Real-Time Communication, and Connected Logistics Applications

8.7 Safety and Security

8.7.1 IoT-Enabled Smart Devices Can Help Government Organizations to Ensure Better Public Safety

8.8 Infrastructure

8.8.1 Smart Parking and Smart Streetlights are the Two Key Applications Which are Commercially Deployed on NB-IoT Technology

8.9 Building Automation

8.9.1 Development of Smart City Projects Across the World is Escalating the Growth of NB-IoT in Building Automation

8.10 Consumer Electronics

8.10.1 NB-IoT Enabled Consumer Electronics are Expected to Be Commercially Available in 2019



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Presence of Leading Chipset and Module Manufacturers is Likely to Drive the NB-IoT Market in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Domestics Telecom Operators to Play Pivotal Role in Large Scale Adoption on NB-IoT Services in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 NB-IoT Technology is Expected to Be Commercially Available in Mexico By 2019

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Smart Utilities Projects to Drive the NB-IoT Market in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Smart City Projects Across the UK to Drive the Growth of NB-IoT

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Stiff Competition From Other Lpwa Technologies Limits the Growth of NB-IoT Technology in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Partnership With Leading Players in NB-IoT Ecosystem is Supplementing the Growth of NB-IoT Chipset Market in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Vodafone (UK) and Telefonica (Spain) are the Key NB-IoT Service Provider in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Government Regulations and Presence of Leading NB-IoT Players are the Prime Factors for the Growth of NB-IoT in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Telecom Companies Especially Softbank, Ntt Docomo, and Kddi are the Leading Players of NB-IoT Technology in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Strong Investment From Local Telecom Players has Resulted in Adoption of NB-IoT in South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Smart Metering Applications and Nation-Wide Smart City Projects Pose Lucrative Growth Opportunity for NB-IoT Technology in India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1.1 Smart Metering Application is Expected to Play A Crucial Role in Adoption of NB-IoT Technology in the Region

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Brazil and Chile are the Leading Adopters of NB-IoT in South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis (2018)

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Product Developments

10.4.3 Partnerships and Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Huawei

11.1.2 Qualcomm

11.1.3 Nordic Semiconductor

11.1.4 Samsung Electronics

11.1.5 Intel

11.1.6 Sanechips Technology (ZTE Microelectronics)

11.1.7 Mediatek

11.1.8 Altair Semiconductor (A Sony Group Company)

11.1.9 Commsolid (A Goodix Company

11.1.10 Riot Micro

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Sierra Wireless

11.2.2 U-Blox

11.2.3 Sequans Communications

11.2.4 GCT Semiconductor

11.2.5 Xiamen Cheerzing IoT Technology

11.2.6 Telit

11.2.7 Quectel Wireless Solutions

11.2.8 Simcom Wireless Solutions (A Sunsea Aiot Company)

11.2.9 Gemalto

11.2.10 Sercomm



