The Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market is expected to grow by $8.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period

Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the natural and organic personal care product market and it is poised to grow by $8.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. Our report on the natural and organic personal care product market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of female customers opting for organic personal care products, rising demand for organic personal care products with naturally derived ingredients, and increasing R&D activities by conglomerate companies.

The natural and organic personal care product market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The natural and organic personal care product market is segmented as below:

By Product

Skincare

Haircare

Cosmetics

Others



By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the natural and organic personal care product market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing consumer inclination toward purchasing organic products for children and shift from synthetic material-based products to natural and organic products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the natural and organic personal care product market covers the following areas:

Natural and organic personal care product market sizing

Natural and organic personal care product market forecast

Natural and organic personal care product market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading natural and organic personal care product market vendors that include Avon Beauty Products India Pvt. Ltd., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, KORRES SA NATURAL PRODUCTS, LOccitane Groupe S.A., LOreal SA, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natura and CO Holding S.A., Purity Cosmetics, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher. Also, the natural and organic personal care product market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



