The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market was valued at $2,202 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,948 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025
20:35 ET
LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market by Product (Single-use NPWT Device and Conventional NPWT Device), Wound Type (Chronic Wound and Acute Wound), and End User (Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Home Care Setting) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5564014
Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems are some of the most-commonly used therapies to treat acute and chronic wounds. They promote wound healing, reduce recurrent use of dressings (as in case of traditional wound care), provide an efficient option for management of closed surgical incision lines, and improve patient well-being. These consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and dressing set. The vacuum pump is either fixed or moveable and is powered by alternating current or batteries. It is designed to regulate suction strength and includes features such as alarm indication for loss of suction and a replaceable collection canister. Dressing sets contain either foam or gauze dressing to be placed on the wounds and an adhesive film drape to seal wounds. Drainage tubes are available in several configurations depending on the dressings used and the wound being treated.
The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market was valued at $2,202 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,948 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the global NPWT devices market is majorly driven by increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and obesity. The other factors boosting the market growth include rise in patient awareness toward the availability of cost-effective NPWT devices such as single-use devices and technological advancement in NPWT devices. However, lack of trained professionals and complications caused due to the usage of NPWT devices hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increased focus on advancement of treatment protocols, significant unmet needs in the wound care field, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
The global NPWT devices market is segmented based on product, wound type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into single-use NPWT device and conventional NPWT device. As per wound type, it is categorized into chronic wound and acute wound. The chronic wound segment is further classified into pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, venous leg ulcer, and arterial ulcer. On the other hand, the acute wound segment is sub-segmented into burn & trauma and surgical wound. Considering the end user segment, the market is segregated into hospital & clinic, ambulatory surgery center (ASC), and home care setting. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that influence this market on global and regional scales are provided.
The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Single-use NPWT device
Conventional NPWT deviceÂ Â Â Â Â Â
By Wound Type
Chronic wound
Pressure ulcer
Diabetic foot ulcer
Venous leg ulcer
Arterial ulcer
Acute wound
Burn & trauma
Surgical wound
By End User
Hospital & clinic
Ambulatory surgery center (ASC)
Home care setting
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Acelity L.P., Inc.
Smith & Nephew plc
ConvaTec Group plc
MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB
Cardinal Health
Medela AG
Devon International Group (Devon Medical Products)
ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Talley Group Ltd.
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
SunMed Medical
The Wound Vac Company, LLC.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5564014
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article