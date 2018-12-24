NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





The global neurostimulation devices market will reach $13bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2029. In 2018, the spinal cord stimulators segment accounted for 45% of the global neurostimulation devices market.



Report Scope

- Global Neurostimulation Devices Market from 2019-2029



Forecast of the Global Neurostimulation Devices market by Product:

- Spinal Cord Stimulators

- Deep Brain Stimulators

- Sacral Nerve Stimulators

- Vagus Nerve Stimulators

- Cortical Stimulators

- Others



Each submarket is further segmented by regional and national market: US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Forecast of the Global Neurostimulation Devices market by Application:

- Pain Management

- Epilepsy

- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

- Hearing Loss

- Gastroparesis

- Parkinson's Disease

- Others



Each submarket is further segmented by regional and national market: US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: US, Canada

- Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific

- RoW: Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neurostimulation devices market:

- Advanced Bionics

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Cochlear ltd

- Cyberonics

- Medtronic

- Neuronetics Inc

- Nervo Corp.

- Cogentic Medical Inc

- St Jude Medical

- NDI Medical



Our study discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neurostimulation devices market.



