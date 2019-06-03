NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779384/?utm_source=PRN







Over the last decade, significant revolutions have been witnessed in the display industry.From the introduction of cathode ray tubes to several up-gradations in the display technology, the display industry is always on the lookout for better options.



Thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT LCDs) and organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) are currently among the most widely used technologies for the display industry, owing to their enhanced display quality and the consumer preference for them.Various companies, such as Samsung and Apple, have already implemented the OLED display technology in their smartphone series and TVs.



Further advancements in the OLED and TFT LCD technologies have led the manufacturers to implement quantum dots light emitting diode (QLED) technology in the display devices. Since the cadmium used in the quantum dots is toxic in nature and has been restricted for use by the European government, therefore manufacturers are at present focusing on cadmium-free quantum dots to obtain the desired image quality in the display devices.



The global next-generation display materials market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.83% over the period of 2019 to 2029. This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use applications such as televisions, smartwatches, smartphones, wearables, laptops, automotive displays, and others.



The report is a compilation of different segments of the global next-generation display materials market, including market breakdown by material type, sub-type, application, geographical areas.Herein, the revenues generated from the material types (OLED display materials, TFT LCD materials, QLED materials, micro-LED displays, and mini-LEDs), application (automotive displays, TVs and monitors, laptops and tablets, smartwatches, smartphones, and others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) are tracked to calculate the overall market size in terms of value ($Billion).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global next-generation display materials market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry at the relevant sections.



Key questions answered in the report:

• What is the global next-generation display materials market size in terms of value from 2017-2029 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2029?

• What are the different types of next-generation display materials and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

• What are the major applications for next-generation display materials globally in terms of revenue generation?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the next-generation display materials market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the next-generation display materials market based on their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• What is the consumption pattern of the next-generation display materials in their applications across different regions and countries?

• Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?



The most commonly used strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, during the period from January 2016 to April 2019. Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World.Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the global next-generation display materials market and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 17 supplier profiles with their financial analysis, SWOT, and product portfolio.



The companies profiled in the report are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corporation, Novaled, Nanosys, Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Sharp Corporation, JBD Inc., eLux, Inc., Plessey Semiconductors, and Optovate Limited.



Executive Summary

Display technologies have been around since the early 1900s with the inception of cathode ray tubes (CRTs), which were eventually commercialized in 1922.The display industry has evolved over the years with several technological disruptions.



However, the fragile nature and bulky size of CRTs led to the next breakthrough in the display industry with the introduction of the light emitting diode (LED) technology, following which liquefied crystal display (LCD) and plasma screens were developed.



Similarly, the technologies used in the smartphone were invented in 1965.The consumer electronics industry with the advancement in technology has changed significantly over the past decade.



The technological advancements have not just been witnessed for smartphones but have also been used for TVs, monitors, laptops, and other display devices.



The displays which were used in computers and TVs offered users to interact with the images.These requirements led to the use of TFT LCD displays, which were implemented in commercial PCs and laptops.



The TFT-LCD market grew in television and smartphones segment and acquired the most significant market share in the global market. The recent breakthrough in the display technology is the introduction of the OLED technology, and this technological disruption is expected to prevail in the display market as the demand for various sizes, technology, and forms of display for vivid applications keeps on evolving, which in turn, is expected to drive the display material market in the coming years.



TFT LCD, OLED, and QLED materials are the backbone of next-generation display materials.Companies have invested in establishing their OLED and QLED production plants globally.



OLED materials have evolved due to their advanced features, such as lightweight, ability to be shaped freely because of the thinness, 1,000 times faster response time than LCD, wide viewing angle in comparison to LCD, power efficiency, and its eco-friendly nature.This advancement led to bigger screens, higher resolutions, and power efficient displays at a lower cost.



Some of the companies that are using OLED based display panels in their display devices are Samsung Display Corporation, LG Display Corporation, and Apple Inc.



Along with the technological advancements, exchange and usage permission of their patented OLED and QLED materials have also led to the significant increase in the demand of display technology. For instance, Universal Display Corporation has licensed their PHOLED series of material and now have collaborated with companies such as Samsung Display, Sharp Corporation, Royole Corporation, BOE Technology Group, and PPG Industries, for mutual exchange of product license and its usage authorities.



OLED and QLED displays are further advancing with their flexible display property, and companies such as Samsung Display and Huawei Technological Co, Ltd. are promoting their rigid smartphone display panels to flexible and rollable display panels. Companies developing quantum dots are shifting their interest and area of work to environment-friendly quantum dots after European government banned the usage of cadmium quantum dots in the market. Now companies are developing quantum dots that are cadmium-free and heavy metal free.



The global next-generation display materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.83% between 2019 and 2029. The high growth of next-generation display materials can be attributed to the increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry to offer better display panels in their display devices, and rising consumer preference for better display devices. Additionally, the rise in the global production of display devices has also led to a significant increase in the demand for display materials.



The next-generation display materials market is driven by construction and upgradation of new and existing display panel manufacturing plants in APAC, increased adaption of OLED display technology in various display devices, and growing demand for quantum dots in display devices.Asia-Pacific is known as the hub for display panel manufacturers and suppliers.



China and Taiwan are currently focusing on providing organic light emitting diode (OLED) display panels and are expanding their manufacturing units and subsidiaries across other countries in the APAC region. LG Display is one of the leading display panel producers in the Asia-Pacific region and is planning to invest approx. $13.5 billion by FY2020. The demand for new display technologies is increasing owing to the enhanced resolution and performance quality of display devices, such as smart televisions (TV), laptops, mobile devices, tablets, and cameras. Some of the technologies that are surpassing the traditional liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are OLED displays, QLED displays, mini LEDs and micro LEDs.



Some of the key players operating in the next-generation display materials market are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corporation, Novaled, Nanosys, Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Sharp Corporation, JBD Inc., eLux, Inc., Plessey Semiconductors, and Optovate Limited.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• Taiwan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779384/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

