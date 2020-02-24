NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market Anticipated to Reach $33.64 Billion by 2029

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866859/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the global next-generation refrigerant market size in terms of value and volume from 2018-2029 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2019 to 2029?

• What are the different types of next-generation refrigerants and their growth patterns in terms of value and volume in different regions and countries from 2019 to 2029?

• How is the traditional refrigerants industry being cannibalized by next-generation refrigerants in the market between 2019 and 2029?

• What are the major end-use industries for next-generation refrigerant globally in terms of volume consumption and revenue generation between 2019 and 2029?

• What is the consumption pattern of the next-generation refrigerant in across different regions and countries?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the next-generation refrigerant market?

• What are the revenue generation and volume consumption of the next-generation refrigerant for various applications across different countries between 2019 and 2029?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the next-generation refrigerant market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The global next-generation refrigerant industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.22% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The significant demand for next-generation refrigerants is primarily generated from industries which require efficient and environment-friendly coolants for the smooth functioning of their products. Their low or zero GWP factor is a key factor in increasing their demand in the global market.



Expert Quote



"The use of next-generation refrigerants such as hydrocarbons and natural refrigerants is expected to significantly help in solving spiking issues of global warming and also adequately fulfilling the demand for energy-efficient technologies. The growth of the next-generation refrigerant market is expected to pick up pace with the increasing growth of industries such as refrigeration systems, air-conditioners, and heat pumps, among others."



Scope of the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market



The global next-generation refrigerant market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of refrigerants, their applications, regulatory scenarios, and its value and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the next-generation refrigerant industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, technological developments, and regulatory norms, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), regulatory norms, and the competitive landscape (CL) along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global next-generation refrigerant report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, application, sub-applications, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global next-generation refrigerant market, based on refrigerant type, is segmented into hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), natural refrigerants, and hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). The HFCs segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global next-generation refrigerant market.



The global next-generation refrigerant market, by application, is segmented into refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pumps. Air conditioning segment dominated the global next-generation refrigerant market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on region, the global next-generation refrigerant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.The regions are further sub-segmented into countries.



Data for each of these countries is provided by type and application.



Key Companies in the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market



The companies profiled in the report are AGC Inc., Arkema SA, ASPEN Refrigerants, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Global Refrigerants, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SRF Limited, Tazzetti S.p.A., The Chemours Company, The Linde Group, Carrier Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Trane Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Scandinavian Countries

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Colombia

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866859/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

