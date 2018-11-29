LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market by Technology (Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR), Low Nox Burner, Fuel Reburning, and Others) and Application (Transportation, Industrial Application, Energy Application, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



The global nitrogen oxide control systems market was valued at $17,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $28,044 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) control systems are utilized to control or prevent the emission of nitrogen oxides from various combustion surfaces. Nitrogen oxides are poisonous and highly reactive gases, which are emitted when fuel is burned at high temperatures. NOx pollution is caused by automobiles, construction equipment, and industrial sources, which include industrial boilers, power plants, cement kilns, and turbines. NOx, being a strong oxidizing agent, plays an important role in the reaction of atmospheric gases with volatile organic compounds (VOC) to produce ozone. Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions are harmful for human health and damage the ecosystem, which necessitate a growth in the need to develop effective NOx control systems. Moreover, there is an increase in the requirement of installation of nitrogen oxide control systems in various applications, owing to the operation of thermal power plants.



Stringent regulations for controlling air pollution majorly boost the growth of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. Growth in different industries, such as power generation, cement manufacturing, chemicals, and metal processing, results in emission of NOx pollutants. Thus, there is a growth in the demand for nitrogen oxide control systems across various applications. However, the global nitrogen oxide control systems market is hindered by limited operational range of these systems, which are expected to be addressed by key manufacturers by developing high-end products. The development of Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) by the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. is projected to offer momentum to the growth of the NOx control systems market. New developments in pollution control technologies and increase in consumer awareness regarding pollution control are expected to offer growth opportunities to the global nitrogen oxide control systems market.



The global nitrogen oxide control systems market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into selective catalytic reduction (SCR), selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), low Nox burner, fuel reburning, and others. By application, this market is segmented into transportation, industrial application, energy application, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the technology and applications in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

The report offers a detailed overview of the competitive analysis of the market across the globe in terms of prominent strategies adopted by key industry players to strengthen their position in the market.

A detailed regulatory framework in various regions, such as the UK and the U.S., which is anticipated to result in the adoption of NOx control systems, is analyzed in this report.



Key market segments



By Technology

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR)

Selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR)

Low NOx burner

Fuel reburning

Others



By Application

Transportation

Industrial application

Energy application

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

CECO Environmental

Ducon Technologies

Fuel Tech

Honeywell International, Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

S.A. Hamon

Siemens AG

The Shell Group



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Thermax Limited

Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

Delphi Technologies



