the Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% during the period 2018-2022

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a condition in which excess fat is stored in the liver. There are two types of NAFLD, namely simple fatty liver and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In simple fatty liver, the fat in the liver is very less and there is no inflammation or liver cell damage.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the applications of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapeutics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ALLERGAN

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Merck

• Novartis

• Pfizer



Market driver

• Increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Market challenge

• Unclear pathogenesis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Market trend

• Growing number of strategic alliances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



