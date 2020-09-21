The Global Non-Metallic Pipes Market is expected to grow by $ 22.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Non-Metallic Pipes Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the non-metallic pipes market and it is poised to grow by $ 22.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on non-metallic pipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use in water supply projects and significant benefits offered by non-metallic pipes over metallic pipes. In addition, growing use in water supply projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-metallic pipes market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The non-metallic pipes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PVC pipes

• Concrete pipes

• HDPE pipes

• Reinforced composite pipes



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for non-metallic pipes in oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the non-metallic pipes market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our non-metallic pipes market covers the following areas:

• Non-metallic pipes market sizing

• Non-metallic pipes market forecast

• Non-metallic pipes market industry analysis



