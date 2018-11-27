LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628114

The global nuclear air filtration market size is expected to reach USD 118.2 million by 2025. Government mandates regarding implementation of air filters in nuclear plants has added to the growth of this industry. Filtration equipment used in nuclear plants are continuously monitored as the emissions form power facility are radioactive in nature. This factor will also contribute to market development over the forecast period. Additionally, implementations of high-efficiency air filters to minimize emission of radioactive materials is projected to further drive the market.

Construction of new nuclear power plants in emerging economies, such as China and India, is expected to support overall growth of the market. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), 448 nuclear power reactors were in operation in 2017, while more than 55 nuclear plants were under construction. This highlights the potential need for nuclear air filters over the next few years. High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), carbon, and pre-filters are the major types of these equipment. HEPA filters are relatively more efficient than their counterparts and are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period.



HEPA enables effective elimination of particulate matter from air and prevents exhaust of toxins in environment. Many countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, Finland, France, India, and Ukraine, are investing in construction of new units for nuclear power generation. For instance, in China, approximately 19 power reactors were under construction in 2017, which makes it a potential market for nuclear air filters. Thus, growing number of new nuclear facilities is expected to fuel the demand for air filters over the forecast period.



Stationary nuclear air filtration accounted for the highest market share and is projected to be the dominant product segment over the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 100 million by 2025. High efficiency and large capacity over portable filters provide growth opportunities for the se products. Europe is the dominant regional market with a large number of operating nuclear reactors. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Western Europe commands around one-fourth of the global operating units; while central and Eastern Europe accounts for around 15.7%.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The region has the highest number of under-construction nuclear facilities in countries such as China. Companies in the global nuclear air filtration market are focusing on providing efficient services to the new and existing facilities. Some of the key companies in the market include The Camfil Group; American Air Filter Company, Inc.; The MANN+HUMMEL Group; Hollingsworth & Vose; and Filter Service Company.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628114



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

